Resources for Hurricane Laura evacuees sheltered in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – FEMA representatives are reaching out to Hurricane Laura evacuees displaced by Hurricane Laura and temporarily living in hotels in Lafayette and surrounding areas.

Flyers with information on types of FEMA assistance and how to register will be distributed. FEMA representatives were expected to arrive in Lafayette around noon, will visit Lafayette hotels first, then move to outlying areas.

Below are resources available for those affected by the storm.

FEMA Individual Assistance Program

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP)

Sheltering/Hotels

Shelter information, text ‘LASHELTER’ to 898211

www.la211shelterinfo.org

Evacuees can go to Reception Center at the Alexandria Mega Shelter, 8125 Hwy 71 South, Alexandria, and will be directed to a hotel or a shelter.

Locate Hurricane Laura Evacuees in State-Provided Hotel Rooms

Online http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/form/dcfs-connect

Call 225-342-2727

American Red Cross Safe and Well

The Safe and Well website allows those affected by disaster to let family and friends know they are safe. After submitting information (name, whether safe, location, contact information and a custom message), loved ones can search for people based on the information provided.

Visit https://safeandwell.communityos.org/ or call 1-800-REDCROSS

Region 4 Office of Public Health Services – call 337-262-5311

Emergency WIC Supplemental Food Voucher Program

Emergency Immunizations

List of local COVID-19 Testing Sites

GENERAL INFORMATION