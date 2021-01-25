Residents speaking out against blighted properties in one Ville Platte neighborhood

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Residents in one Acadiana city are speaking out against blighted properties, saying they are becoming an eye sore in neighborhoods.

“To me, not enough effort is being made. We’ve been in these conditions for years. It’s bad and it’s ugly,” says Joyce, a long-time resident of Ville Platte.

Joyce has lived in the city for over 40 years.

She says the properties serve as a eye sore and a constant reminder of what once was and what Ville Platte could be.

“I know it can’t be done as quick as we may think but I think it can be done a little quicker,” Joyce adds.

She says depending on weather conditions, the blight around city roads cause travel to be unbearable.

Joyce continues, “For example, right now, it’s rained for days and days. It’s deplorable.”

She adds despite the abundant amount of abandoned properties, she does see some progress from city workers, cleaning up streets and cutting trees in some areas.

“They should clean up one area then go to another so we can see it as a whole,” says Joyce.

If you have any concerns with blighted properties in your area, call City Hall for assisstance.