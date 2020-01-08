Live Now
Residents speak out against poor road conditions in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte residents are speaking out against dangerous road conditions.

They tell News 10 the roads have been littered with potholes for years and nothing has been done to fix the problem.

Ville Platte resident, Dianne Deal, says, “If we have a disaster, it’s going to be a mess trying to get out with how the streets are.”

Ville Platte residents in Renassaiance Place housing say they are tired of their roadways.

They tell me the roads are dangerous for them to drive on, especially at night. the roads have deep potholes which residents say causes accidents.

Deal explains, “One car hit the pothole, turn around, next car hit the pothole and they collided with each other.”

Dianne Deal has lived in Renassaiance place housing for five years.

She says school buses are no longer able to pick up and drop off children because of the poor road conditions.

“Whether it rains or it is cold, school buses come just a way, turn around, and won’t drop the kids off at their designated areas,” Deal adds.

Deal says housing authority officials need to step up and fix unsafe roadways for their residents.

“It is time for something to take place and work for us,” says Deal.

