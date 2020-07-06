Residents react to 4th of July shooting at Pierce St. apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An argument turned deadly late on the Fourth of July leaving one dead and two others injured.

Police responded to calls of gunfire just after 1:30 a.m. at the Uptown Loft apartments near Pierce St.

Three people were shot in the incident. 35-year old Jimmy Fuselier was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One person was shot in the foot.

Another person who was shot in the back attempted to drive to the hospital. He caused a major traffic accident near the intersection of Evangeline Thruway and Jefferson St.

A resident who wanted to remain anonymous said they’ve never seen anything like it in this area. “I think people take advantage of the fourth of July because there’s so much popping so they figure the gun is just going to go along with the events and people are just going to think it’s a firework.”

The property manager told News 10 those involved weren’t residents. They were parked in the lot to watch fireworks downtown.