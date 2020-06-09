Residents on edge after rash of shootings in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) Abbeville residents are speaking out about recent shootings after a third homicide this year.

Residents and city officials say there is shooting in the city nearly every night, and some say they don’t feel safe outside or inside their homes.

“They shooting up these apartments and through the windows and all of that. I mean, everybody is. You don’t know if it’s a bedroom, living room, where they are at. You don’t know where they sleeping at, where they sitting at, and if you’re randomly shooting through the window, they could easily kill somebody,” a woman, who chose to stay anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said.

Residents at an Abbeville apartment complex say nearly ten bullets flew through their window as a result of a shooting Friday night, but they say it’s nothing new.

“A bullet has no name,” another woman, who also wished to remain anonymous, said. “You got shooting every night. They pass by running, shooting. They running through your yard. They pass by in cars shooting. There’s not a night that you can go to bed that they’re not shooting. They got a lot of killing going on. They’ve just got killing going on.”

The women say the shootings have gotten so bad that they can’t even be in the comfort of their homes without worrying that a bullet could fly through the window at any time.

“I’m sure they have young children in there, you know, innocent babies,” one woman said. “They could easily get shot and get killed.”

The Abbeville residents say they live in constant fear that their loved ones could be the next victims.

“Abbeville, I have never seen it like this. Never. And I hope that it gets better, but it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

20-year-old Aaron Wallace is the most recent homicide victim in Abbeville. He was shot and killed on June 2.

His family says they will be holding a candle light vigil for Aaron Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m. on East Oak Street, where we was killed.