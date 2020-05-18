Residents left to pick up pieces from possible tornado damage

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Families are left to pick up the pieces of their destroyed homes after a possible tornado ravaged their Acadia Parish neighborhood Sunday night.

Prudence Highway, north of Church Point, is where most of the damage can be seen. Officials said one person died, along with up to 10 people injured.

Curley Savoy, a resident living along Prudence Highway, whose home was damaged, said, “It was like a freight train coming through here.”​​

Savoy described what he heard last night near his home. He said out of fear, he tried to leave as the weather was passing through, but he was hit by a falling branch.​

“It was pouring down raining here and it just stopped,” explained Savoy. “I could hear it coming. I was trying to get in my truck to leave and a branch hit me in my back, and I fell down right here, and I could barely get up.”

​​Savoy lost large parts of his roof, but his neighbors’ homes and cars were destroyed… even flipped over on their sides.​ Pieces of homes, as well as clothes, toys, and shoes were scattered all across the ground.​

“Our goal this morning obviously with OEP and working with everybody in our community is trying to make sure that we can get out here and try and help try to restore what we can at this point in time,” Assess it, restore it, and try to help people get on with their lives,” Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson added.

News 10’s Sylvia Masters asked one Church Point resident, “Have you seen anything like this before?”​

She responded, “No. I heard it, though. I heard the tornado last night. I can’t believe this. I just can’t believe this. This is horrible. This is like a war zone.”​​

A heartwarming sight as a young boy, Kashton Malbro, was seen picking up his younger brother’s stuffed teddy bear, still soaked from the rain.​

Thankfully, he wasn’t home last night during the storm, but he says his family who was there is doing okay.​​

Kashton showed his teddy bear saying, “It makes noise. It’s my brother’s heartbeat.”​​

A keepsake with a special sound spared for Kashton to always remember.​