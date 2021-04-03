REPORT: Youngsville Police investigating alleged abuse of Southside High special education students

Youngsville Police are investigating alleged physical abuse of special education students at Southside High School, following a written complaint by a former substitute teacher.

The allegations involve one Southside teacher, who is accused of grabbing, poking and slapping students.

At least two students have been identified as alleged victims, including one who has been identified as a frequent target of abuse.

Youngsville Police Sgt. Gabe Thompson said the department is investigating “an allegation of possible misconduct at a school within Lafayette Parish,” and declined to identify the school or the nature of the allegation. Thompson said the investigation began on March 31, which is the same day a former substitute teacher, Laurie Gresham, submitted a voluntary statement detailing abuse she claims to have witnessed.

