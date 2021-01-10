Report: Phillip Dewoody demanded ransom from woman’s family before her death

Court documents detail a four-day period when law enforcement alleges Phillip Dewoody kidnapped and sexually assaulted one woman and then killed another.

Dewoody was arrested in February after the Opelousas Police Department, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police accused him in the two separate crimes.

The 54-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Joyce Thomas and first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping in connection with an Opelousas woman.

