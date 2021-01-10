Report: Phillip Dewoody demanded ransom from woman’s family before her death

Precipitation is already moving into the area early this morning. While temperatures are in the mid-30s across the region, I suspect the majority of this precipitation is falling as rain. With ground temperatures above freezing, we would need colder air just above the surface for any type of winter precipitation to occur. A weather balloon launch from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles shows temperatures steadily above freezing going up a few thousand feet into the atmosphere. For this reason, mostly rain showers will be possible through the morning, although it wouldn't surprise me to get a few sleet reports, especially across central parts of the state.

Another round of precipitation will come into the area later on tonight. This will occur as a surface low develops across the west-central Gulf of Mexico, moving east-northeastward across the northern Gulf. Meanwhile, a shallow layer of colder air will be marching southeastward into southeastern Texas and Louisiana. For winter precipitation to occur, temperatures have to be at or near freezing at the surface (32-35F), but more importantly, temperatures aloft have to be below freezing through a deep enough layer of the atmosphere. You also need good atmospheric lift in the "snow growth" zone in the mid-levels of the atmosphere.