REPORT: One person in custody following “suspicious” church fires in St. Landry Parish

UPDATE #2: 21-year-old Holden Matthews was arrested late Wednesday afternoon in connection with 3 church fires.

On his Facebook page, Holden Matthews says he is from Opelousas, Louisiana, and now lives in Leonville, Louisiana. He also says on his Facebook page that he is the lead singer and songwriter of a band called Vodka Ventures.

Holden Matthews ( Facebook )

It is not known if investigators have determined a motive for the fires.

Before all the news broke, we spoke with the President of the Seventh District Missionary Baptist Association, Pastor Freddie Jack, about this whole ordeal.

“Not knowing who or why, I would sure like to know why. That would help put a lot of us to rest,” said Pastor Freddie Jack.

He’s been the Pastor of St. John the Baptist of Ville Platte.



Jack says regardle ss of the recent fires at 3 churches in his district, the mood of parishioners is still good.

“Our hope in the lord is what’s keeping us. And the question was asking me are we afraid, no we’re not afraid. We’ve learned that because of our great belief in god, that if we fear god we can’t fear anything else,” said Pastor.

When asked about whether he believes it is indeed arson, he’s waiting for all the facts to come out.

“Anyone can speculate. Anyone can assume, and I hate to assume or speculate on the wrong thing,” said the Pastor.

He says the pastors of the churches will be the ones making decisions about how to celebrate Holy Week.

But a building is a building, and their faith has and will get them through this.

“I definitely hope the culprit for these fires will be arrrsted, and that will put a period to a lot of our questions. Now we’ll know who and we can find out why,” said the Pastor.

UPDATE #1: Multiple sources have confirmed with News 10 that one person is in custody in connection with three church fires in St. Landry Parish.

ORIGINAL: From our sources, there will be a press conference at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Complex at 10 a.m. Thursday with State Fire Marshal Butch Browning and multiple other law enforcement agencies in attendance.

Governor John Bel Edwards is also expected to be in attendance, our sources say.

This is expected to be an update surrounding the ongoing investigation into the “suspicious fires” on March 26 at St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre; the second on April 2 at the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas; and the third last Thursday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, also in Opelousas.