REPORT: One person in custody following “suspicious” church fires in St. Landry Parish

UPDATE #2: 21-year-old Holden Matthews was arrested late Wednesday afternoon in connection with 3 church fires.
On his Facebook page, Holden Matthews says he is from Opelousas, Louisiana, and now lives in Leonville, Louisiana. He also says on his Facebook page that he is the lead singer and songwriter of a band called Vodka Ventures.
It is not known if investigators have determined a motive for the fires.
Jack says regardless of the recent fires at 3 churches in his district, the mood of parishioners is still good.
UPDATE #1: Multiple sources have confirmed with News 10 that one person is in custody in connection with three church fires in St. Landry Parish.
ORIGINAL: From our sources, there will be a press conference at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Complex at 10 a.m. Thursday with State Fire Marshal Butch Browning and multiple other law enforcement agencies in attendance.
Governor John Bel Edwards is also expected to be in attendance, our sources say.
This is expected to be an update surrounding the ongoing investigation into the “suspicious fires” on March 26 at St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre; the second on April 2 at the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas; and the third last Thursday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, also in Opelousas.