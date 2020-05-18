Report: Lafayette Police find over $100K in cocaine stashed under hood of car during traffic stop

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police recently discovered over $100K in cocaine and $10K in cash stuffed under the hood of a car during a traffic stop on I-10.

According to a social media post by the Lafayette Police Association#905, during the stop police were suspicious that the driver was involved in more criminal activity and began a search of the vehicle.

That search netted over $100k in cocaine concealed under the hood of the car and $10k in cash, the post stated.

36-year-old Jerry Bridges was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on multiple charges including simple escape, aggravated escape, resisting an officer, transactions involving proceeds, obscuring windshields.

His bond was set at $225K and records show that he in currently not in jail.

A further investigation revealed that Bridges was currently out on bond for second degree murder charges out of the New Orleans area.

Police say Bridges tried to escape their custody on three occasions but was apprehended each time.