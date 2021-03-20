REPORT: Bissell Foundation pulls proposed $31k St. Landry animal shelter grant

An apparent disagreement between St. Landry Parish government and the Bissell Pet Foundation has led to the loss of a proposed $31,000 grant aimed at expanding the cat sanctuary facility at the parish animal shelter.

Interim Parish President Jessie Bellard told the St. Landry Parish Council on Wednesday night that he and recently appointed animal shelter director Terri Courvelle are objecting to what Bellard said is an attempt by the foundation to control various aspects of the shelter’s operational procedures.

Discussion and possible approval of the grant were part of the council’s regular monthly meeting agenda held at the Delta Grand.

The newly developed rift between the foundation and parish government has led a decision made by Bissell Director Cathy Bissell to withhold the proposed grant funding that was announced last month by Bellard.

