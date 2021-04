PORT FOURCHON, La. (KLFY) – A second crew member from the capsized Seacor Power has been found dead in the Gulf of Mexico. The family did find out early Friday afternoon.

According to NOLA.com, the body of an unidentified crew member was recovered 33 miles away from the capsized ship.

So far, six crew members have been rescued and the bodies of two crew members have been recovered from the water. Eleven remain missing.

We will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.