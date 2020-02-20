Repeated errors led to termination of St. Martinville police officer

Live Now
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A St. Martinville police officer was fired at a special city council meeting Tuesday night.

Mayor Melinda Mitchell said the city council terminated the officer after police officials showed that he made over two dozen errors on multiple incident reports.

“Police reports are one of the most important aspects of police work. They have to be correct. They have to be factual. They have to have every detail from the incidents,” Adam Touchet, a spokesperson for the St. Martinville Police Department said.

According to Touchet, there were 25 incidents in which the officer made errors on reports.

“Direct supervisors of this particular officer requested corrections for these reports. The corrections weren’t met to a satisfactory level,” Touchet added.

Touchet said the errors continued even after the officer was put on probation.

“Our officers have to be held to a higher standard. We are public officials. We’re public servants,” Touchet told News 10.

Mayor Mitchell said it’s unfortunate they had to terminate the officer because it’s often hard to find people willing to put their life on the line for such poor pay.

Mayor Mitchell and the police department say they are now working closer together to prevent this from happening again.

“I feel like officers should be offered classes and training if they’re struggling in an area as a due diligence of the city because it’s so hard to find officers willing to risk their life for the small pay,” Mayor Mitchell said.

The city council voted 2-1 to terminate the officer.

