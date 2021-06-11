Rental assistance available for parishes affected by May storms

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Rental assistance through FEMA is available for homeowners and renters who cannot live in their homes because of the flooding, severe storms, and tornadoes that hit in May.

The initial award is for two months’ rent and may be reviewed for further assistance.

FEMA rental assistance is a temporary grant to survivors to pay for somewhere to live while they repair or rebuild their homes. For renters, it may provide a solution while their residence is under repair or while they look for a new place to live.

FEMA said in a press release that “options include renting an apartment, home or travel trailer that can keep survivors near their jobs, schools, homes, and places of worship. Housing is in short supply, so it may take time for survivors to find a suitable replacement home. Funds can be used for security deposits, rent, and the cost of essential utilities such as electricity, gas, and water. They may not be used to pay for cable or Internet.”

Survivors who live in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville or Lafayette parishes, follow these steps if your home is uninhabitable and you need a place to stay:

File a claim with your insurance company. Your homeowners or renters insurance company will provide a settlement document that you will need to provide to FEMA. It may take time to get this document, so file your claim as soon as possible. Also, check with your insurance agent to see if your policy covers additional living expenses (ALE). ALE may pay for relocating to a temporary residence.

Apply for FEMA assistance right away. If you have insurance, tell FEMA and submit your settlement documents for review once you receive them. FEMA cannot determine your final eligibility status until this information is complete. If your policy does not include ALE, or if you use up this coverage and you still cannot live in your home, you may be eligible for rental assistance from FEMA. You can apply by going online to disasterassistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app or by calling the Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

For the latest information on the May 17-21 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4606. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.