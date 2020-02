A reminder for people driving over the basin bridge this weekend. Repairs to the bridge have started again.

The right lane of I-10 westbound from mile marker 127-125 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will be closed until 6 a.m. on Monday due to planned road work.

Officials say fire from an accident in August burned the concrete on the bridge.

The DOTD is planning an $800k emergency renovation to remove and replace the top layer of the bridge where the accident happened.