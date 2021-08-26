Reliving the devastation of last year’s hurricane season in Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY) — People in Cameron Parish say last year’s hurricane season tore many homes and camps apart. They say the area has been much quieter since then, as many people chose not to rebuild and left the area.

“I’m tired of storms. Louisiana has had enough for a while,” Rob McGee, who owns a camp in the coastal area, said. “Last year we waited and hoped it would go the other way. Every day it just got closer and closer and stronger and stronger, and we decided to evacuate.”

McGee says he’s glad he did. When he came back to his camp in Cameron Parish, he says there was nothing left.

“It was a desert,” he told News Ten.

He says dozens of homes and camps were destroyed, but many people never rebuilt.

“No, they’ve been hit so many times. A lot of people just left,” McGee said.

The coastal area is still a reminder of the devastation of last year’s hurricane season. Dozens of concrete slabs where camps and homes once stood line the shore.

“You know, the houses, the people that live here are the ones that is really the sad story. These are just camps. We have homes to go back to. They didn’t have anything to go back to,” McGee said.

He says he’s hoping for the best with another storm forming in the gulf right now.

“We’re going to stay here and see what happens,” McGee said.