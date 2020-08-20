Registration for Lafayette Parks & Rec fall sports extended to Sept. 7, registration event set for Aug. 29

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Registration for Lafayette Parks & Rec fall sports has been extended until Sept. 7, and a special registration event is scheduled for Aug. 29.

The registration event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the George Dupuis Recreation Center at 1212 East Pont Des Mouton Road in Lafayette. Hot dogs and refreshements will be served.

The event will feature autograph sessions from native professional athletes from noon to 1 p.m., including:

Former Acadiana High School and Major League Baseball player Luke Montz

Former Carencro High School and LSU football player and NFL placekicker Wade Richey

NCAA champion, Olympic medalist, and UL Lafayette graduate Hollis Conway

Athletic Programs Supervisor Walter Guillory said codes of conduct for coaches will be discussed, as well as communicating to kids that when playing sports, winning isn’t everything. “We are emphasizing sports is about building character, exercising, having fun and making friends. We’ll teach them how to conduct themselves whether your team wins or loses. Along the way, they’ll learn important life skills,” Guillory said.

He went on to say conduct for coaches will also be highlighted. “Coaches should be mindful of tone of voice, language, encourage children, and spend more time with them when they need extra help.”

Fall Sports Offered:

Flag football, ages 7-14

Tackle football, ages 9-13

Baseball, ages 9-14

Fastpitch softball, ages 10-14

Volleyball, ages 7-17

Participating Leagues:

Southwest Lafayette Youth Sports, Inc. (SLYSI)

Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)

Southwest Athletics (SWA)

Cajun Sports Association (CSA)

Brown Park Athletics (BPA)

Contact your neighborhood association or call Walter Guillory for more information at (337) 291-8375.