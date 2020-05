IBERIA, PARISH, La. (KLFY)- #emptytheshelter is in full swing! News Tens Caroline Marcello sat down with Sonia Tauzin from the IPAC to talk about their reduced adoption fees during this event.

All animals can be seen at petango.com/IPAC. If you see an animal you’d like to adopt and add to your family, please fill out a pre adoption application by visiting petango.com/IPAC. Once your application is approved, the shelter will contact you to setup an appointment to meet the animal!