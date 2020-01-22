Record-setting passenger activity at Lafayette Regional Airport in 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — 2019 was a record-setting year for the Lafayette Regional Airport.

According to airport officials, passenger activity at LFT last year was at an all-time high.

A total of 530,501 passengers flew into and out of the airport in 2019, topping the previous number of 501,101 set in 2014.

“We’re grateful to the travelers of Acadiana who flew Lafayette this past year. Without their support, a record-setting year would not have been possible. As a commission and staff, we look for ways to improve the travel experience from LFT in any way we can and will continue to do so,” said LAC Chairman Paul Segura.

He added, “Hopefully, we will see another great year in 2020 as we move closer to the opening of the New LFT Terminal.”

LFT Executive Director, Steven Picou, says there were several contributing factors that made 2019 a record-setting year, “We had additional air service options for most of the year and, in some cases, larger aircraft made more seats available.”

LFT officials report that cargo numbers for 2019 were also impressive. A total of 8,157,365 pounds of cargo were loaded on planes and 19,444,023 was off loaded from planes, which was also the most ever on record.