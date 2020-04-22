Record low oil and gas prices a concern for the 15k industry workers in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Low prices at the gas pump can equal troubling times for oil and gas industry workers. Sheltering at home has lead to a lack of demand for gas.

Mike Moncla, owner of Moncla Energy Services of Lafayette says Lafayette is the service side of the oil and gas industry.

If prices are too low to produce oil, then there’s less of need of to have as many workers.

That’s the fear.

“Not having a paycheck obviously and not being able to support their family. A lot of people especially people who are my age figure if there are no oilfield jobs what am I going to do? A lot of people have been doing this for so long and it’s all they know,” Moncla explained.

Moncla says once the pandemic passes a lingering effect could remain.

According to the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association, Acadiana has roughly 15,000 workers directly tied to oil and gas.

That’s an estimated $1.3 billion dollars in wages that could be in jeopardy.

“We weren’t making our money at forty dollar oil and much less minus 37 from yesterday. It’s going to be a long road for the service side for sure,” Moncla noted.

Mark Miller, Owner of Merlin Oil & Gas based in Lafayette started out in the business nearly 40 years ago.

“For those of us who have made our entire careers in the oil and gas business and looking toward that day when we no longer do it; that day has moved just further down the field,” Miller said.

However, for Miller there’s an optimistic outlook but sobering reality.

He says the industry fluctuates and companies have overcome but it’s going to take work to get there.

“I’m no expert but I have been in the business for a longtime. Now we’re looking at third and fourth quarter to see world prices began to rebound perhaps in the next year; but what do we do between now and then. That’s going to be the tough part. That’s where we are going to have to put our heads together,” Miller added.

LOGA President Gifford Briggs says decisive action is needed.

LOGA is calling for severance tax relief, legal relief from the coastal lawsuits and offshore royalty reliefs.