Lafayette, La( KLFY)-Cameron Theyard picked up a camera for the first time at twelve years old.

He served in the production department at his local church and that’s when people started seeing his work and wanting to work with him.

Now the 18 year-old entrepreneur opened his new production studio in Downtown Lafayette.

“It was actually five days before my 18th birthday.

On my 18th birthday I signed the lease for it and here we are today.”

The studio is walking distance from Downtown Lafayette.

This allows Theyard to work from his studio space and use the downtown area.

He says everything happened fast.

“In the span of two and a half months I was able to get everything going”

Theyard works with several local businesses and administrations in the community.



As a recent top graduate from David Thibodaux STEM Academy in Lafayette, his favorite partnership is with the Lafayette Parish School System.



Lafayette Parish Superintendent Irma Trosclair says she was introduced to Theyard after his principal suggested he do videography work for the school system.

“They sent me samples of his work and immediately I was impressed. The fact that he was one of our own students just meant so much that he would work with us.”

Theyard says it’s been a long but rewarding journey.

His mission is to encourage the youth to go after their dreams and to never give up.

“When you have a vision it’s ok to go for it. I’ve been privileged to have a family that supported me at a young age.”

Theyard decided to stay local. While working as a full time photographer and videographer he is also attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he will obtain a marketing degree.