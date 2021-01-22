Read LOGA’s response to Biden’s 60-day ban on new drilling permits in the Gulf



BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana Oil & Gas Association is now weighing in on the new presidential administration’s 60-day ban Thursday on new oil and gas drilling permits and leases for federal lands and waters, including the Gulf of Mexico.

You can read LOGA’s full statement, which was released Friday, below:

Biden is being very clear when he kills thousands of jobs on day one of his administration.

These moratoriums intended to regulate American oil and gas companies out of business backfire by burdening main street and households everywhere. “Now more than ever people cannot afford heightened energy costs,” Mike Moncla, LOGA Interim President said. “A better approach would be to support the recovery with sustainable policies that benefit struggling Americans with affordable, reliable, American energy.”

Restricting offshore development will jeopardize hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in revenue. “A large portion of drilling activity in Louisiana is from offshore federal waters,” Moncla added. “Biden should focus on responsible offshore energy development that will aid in nation’s economic recovery.”

As for the Keystone decision, energy infrastructure projects are critical for America’s economic recovery. Stopping these infrastructure projects will only ensure more emissions, not fewer.

The US is a world leader in reducing emissions thanks to American innovation and the insurgence of cleaner natural gas. “When we prohibit the US from producing American energy, but everyone still needs fuel and infinite products from oil and natural gas, we will end up importing fuel from countries that don’t have standards as high as ours,” Moncla said. “Ironically, this kind of political move to satisfy a few special interest groups will end up producing more global emissions while killing thousands of high paying American jobs.”