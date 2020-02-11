Live Now
Reaction to officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, State Police now investigating

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A shooting left one man dead and an officer injured in an apartment complex in Lafayette Monday night.


The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at Cypress Bend Townhomes at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Locksley Drive.

News 10 was told there was a 911 call made about a disturbance. ​That’s when two Lafayette police officers arrived and a struggle ensued between them and a man, identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Todd Baham.

Baham was shot an killed during the struggle and a LPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The incident comes as a shock to Jordan Simon, a longtime friend of Baham.

“Just crazy. It’s hard to just piece it together. Hard to wrap my mind around it,” said Simon. “He was just one of the guys. He was friendly. He was outgoing, sociable, certainly wasn’t shy or timid. Someone that you would never suspect would end up in an incident of this nature.”​​

But Baham was no stranger to run-ins with the law. According to Lafayette Clerk of Court records, had criminal history dating back to 2007 with a drug possession conviction. He was convicted of two counts of violation of a protective order in 2013 and two counts of battery of emergency personnel in 2018.

The shooting remains under investigation by State Police.

