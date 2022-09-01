LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne man will spend 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm back in April.

Lamar Malbrough, 31, of Rayne, will also have to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

On Aug. 21, 2021, Malbrough was pulled over by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies for a traffic stop and arrested on an active warrant. Malbrough was found with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana, as well as a firearm, in his possession at the time of his arrest. He had previously been convicted for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon (2020); simple burglary (2009); and possession with intent to distribute cocaine (2008).

On April 20, Malbrough pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.