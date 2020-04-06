Rayne Frog Festival 2020 canceled

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Rayne Frog Festival has been canceled for 2020, according to a press release from the festival’s chairman.

“After much thought and consideration with a heavy heart, I must inform you that we must cancel the Rayne Frog Festival this year,” stated Frog Festival Chairman Jeremy Lavergne. “We all agreed it was in our communities best interest to cancel the festival until 2021. These are difficult and trying times during an unprecedented pandemic. The Chamber of Commerce will remain strong and committed to help you get through this pandemic. I want to encourage you to please continue to support all local businesses.”