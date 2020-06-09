Rash of ATV burglaries under investigation in St. Landry Parish

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said his office received numerous calls about stolen ATVs in the Eunice area.

Because of the large amount of property stolen, he assigned more detectives to work the case



“We received a rash of complaints from the Eunice area along Hwy 758 regarding stolen ATVs,” the sheriff said. “Due to the amount of complaints, I felt we needed to add people to the list of investigators.”

In connection with the stolen property, Trudareyian Andrus and Philip Washington Jr. have been arrested on seven counts of felony theft and booked on a $5,000 bond.



“We received information about where one was located. We received other information, then a suspect, then the investigation started unraveling,” adds Guidroz.



He is asking residents to be patient with the investigation.

(St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office)

He believes more property will be recovered and more arrests will be made.



“Seven ATVs were recovered so far, more will be recovered. Be patient,” Guidroz says.