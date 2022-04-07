ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) –The man wanted for questioning in connection to the case of a missing woman from Lafayette Parish is in custody.

Brandon Francisco was extradited from Missouri to Rapides Parish Wednesday night, on unrelated attempted murder charges.

Francisco is at the center of the investigation into the disappearance of Ella Goodie.

Francisco was captured by U.S. Marshals on March 25 in St. Joseph, MO, the same place were Goodie’s car was found.

He waived his right to extradition to return to Louisiana to face several charges, including attempted first degree murder, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and contempt of court in Rapides Parish.

The 36 year old from Mansura has not been charged in the Ella Goodie case, but he is a person of interest.

“The human side of you wants to run up and say what happened?” said Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal.

“Being as the type of case it is, with law enforcement, and a person of interest, we have to do it by the book.”

Goodie was reported missing on March 9. Francisco is believed to be the last person to be in contact with her.

Francisco didn’t say anything when he arrived back in Louisiana at the Rapides Parish Jail in handcuffs and leg shackles.

He may hold the answer to the most important question: What happened to Ella Goodie?

“We hope for the best, that she comes home to her family. A lot of people are missing her, whether it’s kids, mom, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, the whole family,” said Senegal.

The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office filed two motions in Francisco’s attempted murder case Wednesday. One motion is to revoke bond, the other is a motion to get the trial he skipped out on going again.

“This is dangerous individual,” said Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell. “We will go forward to get justice for the victim in this case. We will do everything in our power to put him in prison.”

