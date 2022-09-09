LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Some parents of students at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette called our newsroom to say they were concerned after learning that a student posted a rap song to a streaming platform threatening violence against other students at the school.

The song, the parents said, was titled Bullies and used expletives to call out by name at least four male students threatening a ‘Columbine style ending.”

“My son downloaded the song and played it for me on our home audio system and I was floored.”

The unidentified parent said they contacted the school board and the David Thibodaux school administration out of fear and concern.

“We still don’t know if this student is still a student at the school or how they intend to handle this incident. If there is a problem that needs to be addressed concerning bullies then somebody needs to do it, but I am upset that we don’t know any more than we do.”

He said on Thursday afternoon in a recorded message to parents, school principal Alex Melton alerted parents of an incident that the staff had been made aware of and said that it had been handled.

“That’s all we got was a recorded message. How was it handled is what I want to know.”

He said Melton did not go into any further specifics regarding the incident.

“Nothing is more terrifying than hearing a child’s name in a rap song where he is threatened with violence.”

KLFY reached out to the school board public information office for comment, but our calls were not returned by 5 p.m.