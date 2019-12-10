Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Rain Likely Today as Acadiana Turns Colder and Windy

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A cold front sweeping through Acadiana this Tuesday will bring major changes to the weather. Scattered showers are already working through the area this morning as the cold front moves across Acadiana. Showers look even more widespread later this afternoon. No severe weather is expected nor are we expecting a flash flooding threat as most of Acadiana will receive .5″-1″ inches of rainfall.

In addition to the high rain chances, colder temperatures will push into Acadiana. A warm and humid morning will be followed by a cold and windy afternoon as temperatures DROP into the 50s to upper 40s. North winds could gust to up 35 mph today. Winds should ease a little tonight but Wednesday morning could see wind chills in the lower 30s as we stay cool and breezy tomorrow.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories