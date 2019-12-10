Rain Likely Today as Acadiana Turns Colder and Windy

A cold front sweeping through Acadiana this Tuesday will bring major changes to the weather. Scattered showers are already working through the area this morning as the cold front moves across Acadiana. Showers look even more widespread later this afternoon. No severe weather is expected nor are we expecting a flash flooding threat as most of Acadiana will receive .5″-1″ inches of rainfall.

In addition to the high rain chances, colder temperatures will push into Acadiana. A warm and humid morning will be followed by a cold and windy afternoon as temperatures DROP into the 50s to upper 40s. North winds could gust to up 35 mph today. Winds should ease a little tonight but Wednesday morning could see wind chills in the lower 30s as we stay cool and breezy tomorrow.