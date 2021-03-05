Rain Likely Late Friday, Weekend Stays Cool and Dry





Your Friday is off to a chilly but quiet start across Acadiana. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 40s to lower 50s along with a few areas of fog this morning. Highs are expected back near 70° today under mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

A quick moving disturbance dropping in from the northwest will ramp up rain chances late this afternoon. Anytime after 3:00 pm, scattered showers and storms are likely across Acadiana and will remain likely throughout the evening hours. No severe weather is expected and estimated rainfall totals are from .5″ to 2″ inches in isolated areas.

The weekend will be dry and slightly cooler, especially Saturday. Clouds will clear tomorrow as temperatures try to reach the mid-60s along with a strong northerly breeze. Sunday stays mostly sunny with milder temperatures for the afternoon.