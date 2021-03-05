Rain Likely Late Friday, Weekend Stays Cool and Dry

Your Friday is off to a chilly but quiet start across Acadiana. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 40s to lower 50s along with a few areas of fog this morning. Highs are expected back near 70° today under mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

A quick moving disturbance dropping in from the northwest will ramp up rain chances late this afternoon. Anytime after 3:00 pm, scattered showers and storms are likely across Acadiana and will remain likely throughout the evening hours. No severe weather is expected and estimated rainfall totals are from .5″ to 2″ inches in isolated areas.

The weekend will be dry and slightly cooler, especially Saturday. Clouds will clear tomorrow as temperatures try to reach the mid-60s along with a strong northerly breeze. Sunday stays mostly sunny with milder temperatures for the afternoon.

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
49°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
49°F Information not available.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Opelousas

44°F Fair Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
49°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
2 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
50°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

