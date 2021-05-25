Rain Chances Very Low This Tuesday

Tuesday is off to a very quiet start across Acadiana as rain chances will remain slim throughout the day.







There are no showers in the area this morning but as we head into the afternoon rain chances should increase to 20%. Plan on a few pop-up showers and storms in Acadiana after lunchtime. Otherwise, you can expect very warm and humid weather as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies.

Isolated showers and storms look more likely on Wednesday but we’re not forecasting any significant storm systems for the rest of the week.