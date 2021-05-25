Rain Chances Very Low This Tuesday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday is off to a very quiet start across Acadiana as rain chances will remain slim throughout the day.

There are no showers in the area this morning but as we head into the afternoon rain chances should increase to 20%. Plan on a few pop-up showers and storms in Acadiana after lunchtime. Otherwise, you can expect very warm and humid weather as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies.

Isolated showers and storms look more likely on Wednesday but we’re not forecasting any significant storm systems for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Generally clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar