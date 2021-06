Afternoon showers and storms are still expected over the next few days but they shouldn’t be as widespread for Acadiana.





Acadiana is off to another mostly quiet morning with warm and muggy conditions. Rain chances today are forecasted to reach 40% with scattered activity still possible but not as likely as the last several days. Highs approach 90° with a heat index at 100° to 107° through much of the afternoon.

Rain chances should be even lower tomorrow before coming back up to 40% on Friday.