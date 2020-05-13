Rain Chances Return Today with More Clouds and Humidity

Live Now
A stretch of unsettled weather over the next 7 days will kick off this Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible today, mainly late this morning and throughout the afternoon hours. No severe weather is expected but a few storms could produce heavier rains. Otherwise, the weather will be warm, humid, and mostly cloudy. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 60s with highs for the afternoon reaching into the upper 70s lower 80s along with higher humidity. You can expect rain chances at 30-50% each day for at least the next week.

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar