Rain Chances Return Today with More Clouds and Humidity

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) - Police in New Iberia are investigating a shooting that left one person dead late Tuesday night.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene at a business located in the 600 block of West St. Peter St.

Upon arrival, police found a female victim with a single gunshot wound lying on the floor.

The Iberia Parish Coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to Captain John Babin, investigators are working this shooting as a domestic-related shooting.

No word on any suspects at this time.

Babin is asking anyone with information to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.