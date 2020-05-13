A stretch of unsettled weather over the next 7 days will kick off this Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible today, mainly late this morning and throughout the afternoon hours. No severe weather is expected but a few storms could produce heavier rains. Otherwise, the weather will be warm, humid, and mostly cloudy. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 60s with highs for the afternoon reaching into the upper 70s lower 80s along with higher humidity. You can expect rain chances at 30-50% each day for at least the next week.
Rain Chances Return Today with More Clouds and Humidity
Abbeville68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous