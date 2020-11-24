Rain Chances Return Today as Acadiana Turns Warm & Cloudy





A chilly and sunny Tuesday morning will be followed by a warm, breezy, and cloudy afternoon for Acadiana. Isolated showers become more likely as we get beyond your lunch hour.



Temperatures this morning are in the 50s to 40s along with a slight wind chill. The afternoon will see highs in the mid to upper 70s behind a strong southeast wind. The morning should remain quiet before rain chances increase to 30% during the afternoon. Isolated showers remain possible during the evening as tonight as well.