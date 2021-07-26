Rain Chances Return for a Hot Work Week

The high heat and humidity continue for Acadiana this work week as small rain chances make a comeback.

A very warm morning will be followed by a very hot and muggy afternoon. Another Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Acadiana this Monday. The heat index could approach 109° during the hottest part of the day. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.

After a quiet weekend, isolated showers and storms will make a comeback. Rain chances for the rest of the week are expected to be 20% to 30% each day, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Clear

Abbeville

79°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

79°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

80°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

79°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
2 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 78F. Winds light and variable.
78°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 78F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

