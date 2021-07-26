Rain Chances Return for a Hot Work Week

The high heat and humidity continue for Acadiana this work week as small rain chances make a comeback.







A very warm morning will be followed by a very hot and muggy afternoon. Another Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Acadiana this Monday. The heat index could approach 109° during the hottest part of the day. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.

After a quiet weekend, isolated showers and storms will make a comeback. Rain chances for the rest of the week are expected to be 20% to 30% each day, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours.