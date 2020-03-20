Rain Chances Ramping Up for the Weekend

Breaking News
Friday is off to another very warm and humid start across Acadiana with temperatures in the low to mid 70s along with a few areas of light fog. A weak cold front will move through the area later today increasing rain chances to 40-50% this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms look on the likelier side during the second half of the day. Heavy rains are possible but no severe weather nor is flash flooding expected.

Cooler weather will be only felt on Saturday with warmer weather returning quickly on Sunday. Over the next few days, rain chances will stay at 40-50% with scattered showers and storms possible each day.

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
64°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

