Rain Chances Ramping Up for the Weekend

Friday is off to another very warm and humid start across Acadiana with temperatures in the low to mid 70s along with a few areas of light fog. A weak cold front will move through the area later today increasing rain chances to 40-50% this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms look on the likelier side during the second half of the day. Heavy rains are possible but no severe weather nor is flash flooding expected.





Cooler weather will be only felt on Saturday with warmer weather returning quickly on Sunday. Over the next few days, rain chances will stay at 40-50% with scattered showers and storms possible each day.