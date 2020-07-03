Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 daily updates

Rain Chances Ramping Up for the 4th of July Weekend

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A stretch of active weather will kickoff for Acadiana later this Friday and will be with us throughout the Independence Day Weekend. Heavy showers and storms look likely during the afternoon today along with a few strong and severe storms. Rain chances should ease up in time for the Fireworks in Youngsville this evening but it will be warm and muggy under mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and storms remain likely for your 4th of July Weekend into early next week too. Heavy rains are a possibility with a low threat for flash flooding in Acadiana. Overall, most of Acadiana will receive 1-3″ inches of rain over the next few days but isolated higher amounts of 4-6″ inches or more are possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

82°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

80°F Overcast Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
73°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

79°F Overcast Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

83°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

82°F Few Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar