Rain Chances Ramping Up for the 4th of July Weekend





A stretch of active weather will kickoff for Acadiana later this Friday and will be with us throughout the Independence Day Weekend. Heavy showers and storms look likely during the afternoon today along with a few strong and severe storms. Rain chances should ease up in time for the Fireworks in Youngsville this evening but it will be warm and muggy under mostly cloudy skies.





Scattered showers and storms remain likely for your 4th of July Weekend into early next week too. Heavy rains are a possibility with a low threat for flash flooding in Acadiana. Overall, most of Acadiana will receive 1-3″ inches of rain over the next few days but isolated higher amounts of 4-6″ inches or more are possible.