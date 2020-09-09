Upper-level energy over Acadiana will lead to rain chances increasing to 40% today. Isolated showers are already working through coastal parishes this morning. Scattered activity will become more likely for the entire area this afternoon. Skies should be mostly cloudy through much of the day as temperatures struggle into the lower 90s. Humidity levels remain high too.
Rain Chances Increasing this Wednesday for Acadiana
Abbeville77°F Clear Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley77°F Clear Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Some passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas75°F Clear Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge77°F Clear Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia78°F Clear Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 72F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous