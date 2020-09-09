Rain Chances Increasing this Wednesday for Acadiana

Upper-level energy over Acadiana will lead to rain chances increasing to 40% today. Isolated showers are already working through coastal parishes this morning. Scattered activity will become more likely for the entire area this afternoon. Skies should be mostly cloudy through much of the day as temperatures struggle into the lower 90s. Humidity levels remain high too.

