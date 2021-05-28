Rain Chances Increasing Again but Cooler Weather Coming this Weekend

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A line of rain is dropping south into Acadiana early this Friday morning. This line is weakening and falling apart as it moves further into our area but plan on scattered rain to start the day, especially north of Interstate 10.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible throughout the day for more of Acadiana as we get closer to lunchtime and beyond. Rain chances today will run at 40%. Otherwise, the hot and humid weather continues as highs approach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Relief from the heat and humidity is coming this Memorial Day Weekend but Acadiana will see more showers and storms on Saturday. I think there is a low threat for heavy rains tomorrow too. Highs this weekend are expected to stay in the low to mid 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s. Along with the cooler temperatures we will enjoy comfortable humidity levels for a few days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fog

Abbeville

74°F Fog Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

Opelousas

72°F Fog Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Breaux Bridge

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

New Iberia

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar