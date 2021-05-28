Rain Chances Increasing Again but Cooler Weather Coming this Weekend

A line of rain is dropping south into Acadiana early this Friday morning. This line is weakening and falling apart as it moves further into our area but plan on scattered rain to start the day, especially north of Interstate 10.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible throughout the day for more of Acadiana as we get closer to lunchtime and beyond. Rain chances today will run at 40%. Otherwise, the hot and humid weather continues as highs approach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.





Relief from the heat and humidity is coming this Memorial Day Weekend but Acadiana will see more showers and storms on Saturday. I think there is a low threat for heavy rains tomorrow too. Highs this weekend are expected to stay in the low to mid 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s. Along with the cooler temperatures we will enjoy comfortable humidity levels for a few days.