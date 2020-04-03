Rain Chances Increase this Weekend, Friday Stays Mostly Quiet

1  of  2
Local
Rain chances are expected to run at 20% throughout your Friday as a few light showers are possible across Acadiana under mostly cloudy skies. A mild morning will be followed by a slightly warmer afternoon as temps climb into the upper 70s. A disturbance from Texas should bring in scattered showers and storms for Saturday. Severe weather is not expected but there is the possibility of heavier rains within Acadiana. The greater threat should remain in Texas and/or offshore for south Louisiana. Otherwise, Sunday looks quieter and a little warmer with a high near 79°.

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mainly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

