Rain chances are expected to run at 20% throughout your Friday as a few light showers are possible across Acadiana under mostly cloudy skies. A mild morning will be followed by a slightly warmer afternoon as temps climb into the upper 70s. A disturbance from Texas should bring in scattered showers and storms for Saturday. Severe weather is not expected but there is the possibility of heavier rains within Acadiana. The greater threat should remain in Texas and/or offshore for south Louisiana. Otherwise, Sunday looks quieter and a little warmer with a high near 79°.
Rain Chances Increase this Weekend, Friday Stays Mostly Quiet
Abbeville60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mainly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous