Lows tonight will be in the low 80s, and it will be a dry night. Rain chances will increase tomorrow, and a few storms may be strong to severe. Highs will be in the upper 90s with a heat index back up between 110°-115°. Storms are also possible Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Rain chances will come down for Friday and the weekend, but highs will go back up into the upper 90s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
