Rain Chances Down to 30% this Thursday

Rain chances are settling back down to 30% for your Thursday. We are tracking a few showers this morning, so isolated activity is possible throughout the day. A few storms this afternoon could contain heavy rain and strong winds. The bulk of the isolated rain during the afternoon hours could be confined to south of Interstate 10.

Clouds are hanging around a bit but temperatures will run close to normal for early August. The morning starts off in the mid 70s before seeing highs back in the lower 90s for the afternoon.

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
