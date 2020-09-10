The weather is settling back down for Acadiana but only for today. A warm and very humid morning will be followed by a hot a muggy afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 90s. The heat index will push into the lower 100s for much of Acadiana this afternoon. Besides a few spotty showers later today, everything should remain quiet across the area. Skies will turn to partly cloudy after a mostly sunny start.
Rain Chances Down, Temperatures Up this Thursday
Abbeville74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Crowley75°F Clear Feels like 75°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Opelousas73°F Clear Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Breaux Bridge75°F Clear Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
New Iberia77°F Clear Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Partly cloudy. Low 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter