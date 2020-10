Dust off the umbrellas as rain chances are back in Acadiana for today and tomorrow. This morning starts dry with a few areas of fog. Scattered rain is expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will run at 30-40% across Acadiana.

Temperatures and humidity levels won’t be much different over the next 48 hours. This morning, temps are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs during the afternoon will be back in the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.