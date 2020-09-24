Rain Chances are Low as Clouds Hang Around Acadiana

The main remnants of Beta have now moved into Mississippi on this Thursday morning. We’re only expecting a few showers today, mostly this afternoon as rain chances run at 20%. Unfortunately, clouds will stay stubborn and won’t clear out until tonight into Friday.

The day is starting off slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s. Highs for the afternoon will only reach the lower 80s as we see a light breeze out of the northwest. This northwestern winds will usher in lower humidity, so the air should feel a little more comfortable today.

