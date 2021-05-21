Rain barrel program puts use to rainwater – SOLD OUT for 2021

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — A truckload of rain barrels has been shipped and set up at one of the sand-bagging stations in Lafayette.

LUS worker Garrison Harrison says the setup is part of a yearly program put on by Lafayette Consolidated Government and LUS to help residents prepare for severe weather.

“Residents can order a rain barrel and use that barrel to capture rainwater and use it for outdoor usage for watering gardens or washing off lawn furniture or anything like that,” Harrison said.

Harrison says customers order rain barrels year-round, and that this shipment did not arrive in time for this week’s weather conditions.

“There were several customers who would have loved to have had these barrels this week,” Harrison said. “We have a lot of customers who ordered last year that are using their rain barrels right now and it worked so well for them.”

Harrison says he encourages residents to participate in the program because it’s convenient and it has great benefits.

“It’s not picking up oil that will run into the Vermilion and instead of residents using their utility water supply for watering their lawn they are using rainwater, free from the sky.”

The barrel pick-up will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rain barrel sales are closed and will open in March of 2022.