Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Ragin’ Cajun fans proud of historic season

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ragin’ Cajun fans packed into Pete’s on Johnston Street.

Loyal fans watched as their UL team fought hard against the mountaineers of Appalachian State.

This season for UL is an historic one as the Ragin’ Cajuns have won ten games for the 1st time in school history.

Fans are optimistic for many more great seasons in the future for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“A lot of hope for the for the future and a fantastic football season to come. Very excited to see what UL does in the future,” alumnus Ross Eason says.

Proud alumus ’12, Ross Eason explains what head coach Billy Napier means to UL and the city of Lafayette.

“He’s comes from nowhere. We had no idea, then 1st season was ok, 2nd season he made an historic 10 win season for UL. We’d love to see him stay here, seems like he’s doing really good things for us and see where he brings UL in the future,” explains Eason.

Eason tells News Ten he is UL for life and forever a proud a Ragin’ Cajun.

Eason adds, “I can’t wait to go to many many many more UL football games.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Some clouds. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories