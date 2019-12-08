Ragin’ Cajun fans proud of historic season

Ragin’ Cajun fans packed into Pete’s on Johnston Street.

Loyal fans watched as their UL team fought hard against the mountaineers of Appalachian State.

This season for UL is an historic one as the Ragin’ Cajuns have won ten games for the 1st time in school history.

Fans are optimistic for many more great seasons in the future for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“A lot of hope for the for the future and a fantastic football season to come. Very excited to see what UL does in the future,” alumnus Ross Eason says.

Proud alumus ’12, Ross Eason explains what head coach Billy Napier means to UL and the city of Lafayette.

“He’s comes from nowhere. We had no idea, then 1st season was ok, 2nd season he made an historic 10 win season for UL. We’d love to see him stay here, seems like he’s doing really good things for us and see where he brings UL in the future,” explains Eason.

Eason tells News Ten he is UL for life and forever a proud a Ragin’ Cajun.

Eason adds, “I can’t wait to go to many many many more UL football games.”