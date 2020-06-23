Breaking News
Updated LDH data on COVID-19 cases in Louisiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Quieter this Morning but More Storms Expected Later Today

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Tuesday morning commute will be much drier for Acadiana compared to Monday as we only track a few showers in and around the area. Rain chances are expected to increase to 60% for the afternoon and evening hours as scattered showers and storms will be likely. Similar to yesterday, a few storms could contain heavy rains along with a low threat for severe weather. Besides the rain chances, the weather will be hot and very humid as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. The steamy conditions could push the heat index into the upper 90s!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

83°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

82°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

82°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

84°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

83°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar