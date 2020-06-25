Quieter Morning for Acadiana but More Storms Expected Later

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Army Corps Deputy District Engineer Mark Wingate delivered the challenging results to the Acadiana Planning Commission, Watershed Initiative Committee and U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins on the dredging of the Vermilion River.

"The good news is there would be no significant negative impacts from dredging the river, the problem and the challenge is we are not seeing a great amount of benefit."

And especially for the cost.