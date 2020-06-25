Acadiana is off to a quieter morning than first anticipated as we are only seeing a few isolated showers in the western parts of the area. Rain chances should increase quickly today with more scattered showers and storms developing for the afternoon. Heavy rains are possible within certain storms along with gusty winds. Otherwise, the weather looks very warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Quieter Morning for Acadiana but More Storms Expected Later
Abbeville74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge80°F Overcast Feels like 85°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 28 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent