Quieter Morning but More Storms Expected Later this Wednesday

UPDATE 7/29/2020:As of this morning, the National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine as it has not fully developed into a tropical system yet. The latest forecast cone shows PTC 9 developing into Tropical Storm Isaías as early as today as it moves over the northern Caribbean Islands. This interaction with land should keep strengthening minimal with this system in the coming days. Over the weekend, the future Isaías should make a more northerly turn towards the Florida Peninsula. Regardless of strength, widespread rains look likely for much of Florida this weekend into early next week. There is a slim risk where this disturbance could reach the Gulf of Mexico but I think it stays well east of Louisiana in that scenario.

UPDATE 7/28/2020:The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The NHC issues these when there is a tropical system that is on the verge of forming but has yet to form. PTC 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaías as early as this evening. Isaías will skirt the northern Caribbean Islands in the coming days before making a turn northward towards Florida and the east coast this weekend. As of today, this system does not look like a threat to much of the Gulf Coast but we will be monitoring this closely.