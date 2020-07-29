Quieter Morning but More Storms Expected Later this Wednesday

Acadiana is finally drier this Wednesday morning with little to no shower or thunderstorm activity in the area. Some light fog is developing for parts of Acadiana as we kick off the day warm & muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are expected to ramp up to 50% this afternoon with another round of scattered showers and storms. A bit more sunshine will lead to hotter conditions too, as highs will be in the upper 80s.

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
76°F Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

