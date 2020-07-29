Acadiana is finally drier this Wednesday morning with little to no shower or thunderstorm activity in the area. Some light fog is developing for parts of Acadiana as we kick off the day warm & muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are expected to ramp up to 50% this afternoon with another round of scattered showers and storms. A bit more sunshine will lead to hotter conditions too, as highs will be in the upper 80s.
Quieter Morning but More Storms Expected Later this Wednesday
